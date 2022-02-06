Liverpool v Cardiff City

LiverpoolLiverpool12:00CardiffCardiff City
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 62Kelleher
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 5Konaté
- 4van Dijk
- 21Tsimikas
- 14Henderson
- 8Keïta
- 17Jones
- 18Minamino
- 9Firmino
- 20Jota
Substitutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 7Milner
- 13Adrián
- 23Díaz
- 26Robertson
- 32Matip
- 49Gordon
- 67Elliott
- 80Morton
Cardiff
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Phillips
- 2McGuinness
- 5Flint
- 42Denham
- 38Ng
- 6Vaulks
- 32King
- 21Pack
- 3Bagan
- 29M Harris
- 19Collins
Substitutes
- 7Bacuna
- 9Hugill
- 15Wintle
- 22Doyle
- 25Smithies
- 27Colwill
- 34Semenyo
- 37Bowen
- 39Davies
- Referee:
- Andy Madley