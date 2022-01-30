Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Zukowski, Celtic, Urhoghide, McGrath, Gogic, Hibs
Rangers are reportedly close to signing Lechia Gdansk right-back Mateusz Zukowski. (Record)
The Ibrox side are confident of completing a deal for Zukowski before Monday's transfer deadline. (Sun)
Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide is close to joining Oostende on loan. (Scotsman - subscription required)
St Mirren have accepted a £150,000 offer from Hibernian for midfielder Jamie McGrath. (Record via Express)
McGrath is expected to reject a deadline day move and stay with St Mirren for the rest of the season as the Buddies close in on the signing of Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic. (Record)
Aberdeen are planning for right-back Calvin Ramsay to remain at Pittodrie for the rest of the season. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Dundee United forward Nicky Clark hopes Rangers do not make a deadline day move for goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. (Herald - subscription required)
Ross County forward Regan Charles-Cook will give his all amid transfer speculation. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon is among the favourites for the vacant Sunderland job. (Record)
Former Dundee forward Jason Cummings scored on his Central Coast Mariners debut as the A-League side lost 3-2 to Sydney. (Sun)