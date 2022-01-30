The Women's FA Cup
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0Sunderland LadiesSunderland Ladies0

Birmingham City Women v Sunderland Ladies

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Ramsey
  • 30Lawley
  • 3Scott
  • 10Murray
  • 4Quinn
  • 7Sarri
  • 25Holloway
  • 8Robertson
  • 23Whelan
  • 9Ewens
  • 17Quinn

Substitutes

  • 11Pennock
  • 12Smith
  • 14Finn
  • 19Whipp
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 27Jenner
  • 29Jones
  • 32Cowie
  • 38Wildgoose

Sunderland Ladies

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Moan
  • 11Brown
  • 6Griffiths
  • 4Mullen
  • 19Beer
  • 18McInnes
  • 2Herron
  • 7Ramshaw
  • 10Farrugia
  • 21Manders
  • 17Joice

Substitutes

  • 1Cowling
  • 3Boyes
  • 8Scarr
  • 9Blakey
  • 16Ede
  • 25Watson
  • 26Burt
Referee:
Magdalena Golba

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamSunderland Ladies
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Holly Manders (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emily Whelan (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Emily Whelan (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Libby McInnes (Sunderland Ladies).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Jess Brown.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maria Farrugia (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

