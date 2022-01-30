The Women's FA Cup
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Reading WomenReading Women0

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Reading Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Koivisto
  • 4Bowman
  • 17Kullberg
  • 3Gibbons
  • 24Symonds
  • 19Simpkins
  • 12Bance
  • 15Green
  • 16Brazil
  • 7Whelan

Substitutes

  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 8Connolly
  • 10Kaagman
  • 18Carter
  • 20Williams
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 40Startup

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Stewart
  • 2Bryson
  • 11Harding
  • 5Evans
  • 31Roberts
  • 12Harries
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 9Eikeland
  • 6Rose
  • 10Dowie

Substitutes

  • 28Woodham
  • 33Lister
  • 36MacDonald
  • 37Primmer
  • 39Thomann
  • 40Joslyn
  • 41Poulter
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Danielle Bowman.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Deanne Rose (Reading Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Bowman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

  13. Post update

    Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Libby Bance.

  16. Post update

    Emma Harries (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 30th January 2022

Top Stories