Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Reading Women

Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Walsh
- 2Koivisto
- 4Bowman
- 17Kullberg
- 3Gibbons
- 24Symonds
- 19Simpkins
- 12Bance
- 15Green
- 16Brazil
- 7Whelan
Substitutes
- 5Kerkdijk
- 6Le Tissier
- 8Connolly
- 10Kaagman
- 18Carter
- 20Williams
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 40Startup
Reading Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Stewart
- 2Bryson
- 11Harding
- 5Evans
- 31Roberts
- 12Harries
- 51Troelsgaard
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 9Eikeland
- 6Rose
- 10Dowie
Substitutes
- 28Woodham
- 33Lister
- 36MacDonald
- 37Primmer
- 39Thomann
- 40Joslyn
- 41Poulter
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Danielle Bowman.
Attempt blocked. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.
Attempt saved. Deanne Rose (Reading Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danielle Bowman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt missed. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Libby Bance.
Emma Harries (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt saved. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.