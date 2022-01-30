Homepage
SUN 30 Jan 2022
The Women's FA Cup
Durham Women
Durham Women
13:00
Blackburn Ladies
Blackburn Ladies
Venue:
Maiden Castle Sports Park
Durham Women v Blackburn Ladies
Last updated on
11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago
.
From the section
Women's Football
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Sunday 30th January 2022
Arsenal Women
Arsenal Women
12:30
London City Lionesses
London City Lionesses
B'ham City Women
Birmingham City Women
13:00
Sunderland Ladies
Sunderland Ladies
Brighton Women
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
13:00
Reading Women
Reading Women
Durham Women
Durham Women
13:00
Blackburn Ladies
Blackburn Ladies
Huddersfield Town Women
Huddersfield Town Women
13:00
Everton Women
Everton Women
Plymouth Argyle Women
Plymouth Argyle Women
13:00
Charlton Athletic Women
Charlton Athletic Women
Sheffield United Women
Sheffield United Women
13:00
West Ham Women
West Ham United Women
Southampton F.C. Women
Southampton F.C. Women
13:00
Bristol City Women
Bristol City Women
Billericay Town Ladies
Billericay Town Ladies
14:00
Coventry United Ladies
Coventry United Ladies
Bridgwater United Women
Bridgwater United Women
14:00
Man Utd Women
Manchester United Women
Liverpool Women
Liverpool Women
14:00
Lincoln City Ladies
Lincoln City Ladies
Newcastle Ladies
Newcastle Ladies
14:00
Ipswich Town Women
Ipswich Town Women
View all
14 The Women's FA Cup scores
Top Stories
Australian Open men's final: Nadal rallies to take third set - radio & text
Live
Live
From the section
Tennis
Diaz joins Liverpool from Porto for £37.5m
1m
1 minute ago
From the section
Football
121
Comments
Women's FA Cup - watch Arsenal v London City Lionesses, plus radio commentary from three other ties
Live
Live
From the section
Football