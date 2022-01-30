Last updated on .From the section Football

Cyle Larin overtook Dwayne de Rosario's old record of 22 goals for Canada with the opener

Canada moved closer to a first World Cup place since 1986 with a victory over their big rivals the United States in Concacaf qualifying.

Besiktas striker Cyle Larin, 26, became Canada's all-time top scorer with his 23rd international goal when he fired home from 16 yards early on.

London-born Sam Adekugbe added a late second at Tim Hortons Field in Ontario.

The closest the US went was a Weston McKennie header being tipped onto the bar by Milan Borjan.

Canada stay top of qualifying after remaining unbeaten in their first 10 games, plus six wins out of six in previous rounds.

Three wins from their final four games - which are against El Salvador, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Panama - would guarantee a place at Qatar 2022.

Second-placed US' fate is still in their own hands with the top three qualifying automatically and fourth place going into a play-off.