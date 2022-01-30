Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City moved to the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after beating Heart of Midlothian as Rangers' game with Aberdeen was postponed.

Rangers started the day two points ahead but had their match called off because of high winds in Aberdeen.

Chloe Craig scored twice after Charlie Wellings' early opener as third-top Celtic beat Hamilton Academical 3-0 .

City struggled to break down their visitors until second-half goals from Clare Shine and Ode Fulutudilu.

Third-bottom Hearts had frustrated the reigning champions, but Republic of Ireland striker Shine fired through a sea of legs after 69 minutes.

Substitute forward Fulutudilu raced clear to round the goalkeeper nine minutes later to secure the points.

Celtic, now four points behind Rangers, took only a minute to break the deadlock against their bottom-of-the-table visitors through English striker Wellings' powerful finish.

However, they had to wait until 12 minutes from time before extending their lead as defender Craig applied the finish from a corner before tapping in from a Olafsdottir Gros cross three minutes later.

Meanwhile, London Pollard scored twice as Motherwell beat Spartans 3-0 to consolidate fifth spot.

The striker fired the home side ahead after five minutes then rounded the goalkeeper to score shortly before half-time before defender Jo Addie scored from a Leanne Crichton cross with half an hour to go.

In SWPL2, Dundee United stay nine points clear at the top after drawing 2-2 at home to nearest challengers Glasgow Women.

Hibs and Montrose progress in cup

Hibernian are through to the fourth round of the Scottish Cup after a 6-1 hammering of hosts St Johnstone.

Midfielder Michaela McAlonie fired the Premier League side ahead after six minutes, but striker Morgan Steedman slotted the equaliser five minutes later.

Hibs were quickly back in the lead through Alexa Coyle and the winger added her second just before the break, with Shannon McGregor extending the lead before late goals from fellow midfielder Rosie Livingstone and full-back Ellis Notley.

Montrose have also progressed to the next round after beating hosts Livingston following a penalty shoot.

Striker Jen Dodds had put Livingston ahead after 30 minutes, but visiting forward Aimee Ridgeway tapped in with a minute remaining to send the game into extra time.