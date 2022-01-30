Last updated on .From the section Barrow

John Rooney has a career tally of 100 goals, largely in fifth-tier football

Barrow have re-signed John Rooney from National League leaders Stockport.

The 31-year-old ex-Macclesfield, Barnsley, Bury, Chester, Wrexham and Guiseley front player - younger brother of Wayne Rooney - returns to Holker Street on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Rooney left Barrow for Edgeley Park on a three-year deal in 2020, having scored 17 goals in the Bluebirds' National League title-winning season.

But he has now been brought back to Cumbria for an undisclosed fee.

Mark Cooper's Bluebirds lie 21st in League Two, seven points clear of the danger zone, but still at risk of being replaced by a big clutch of promotion contenders led by Stockport, who are a point clear in the fifth tier.

Rooney goes straight into contention to start in Tuesday's League Two fixture at Northampton Town, which would be his first EFL appearance since his days at Bury over eight years ago.

