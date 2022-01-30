Everton: Frank Lampard agrees to become manager

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments325

Frank Lampard
Lampard has previously managed Derby County and Chelsea

Frank Lampard has finalised a two-and-a-half-year deal to become Everton's new manager and is now putting his backroom staff in place and working on new signings.

He completed the formalities of his contract on Sunday.

The 43-year-old replaces Rafael Benitez, who left the club earlier this month after one win in 13 games.

Lampard was offered the job after Everton's hierarchy conducted a final round of interviews on Friday.

The interviews included Lampard, Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira and current caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson.

An official announcement on Lampard is expected from Everton on Monday.

Lampard is close to securing his first signing after Everton agreed a deal to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan until the end of the season and more activity may follow before the transfer window closes on Monday.

He is also piecing together his coaching team, with former Derby County and Swansea City manager Paul Clement - who worked with former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich - in contention to move to Goodison Park along with Chelsea coach Joe Edwards.

Lampard, who has been out of the game since being sacked as Chelsea manager a year ago, will take charge of his first game in the FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Brentford on Saturday before a crucial Premier League relegation match away to Newcastle United a week on Tuesday.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

332 comments

  • Comment posted by roniplayer, today at 20:29

    The usual vitriol on here. What is the matter with you? Frank is a good guy, best of luck to him

  • Comment posted by Smile and be happy, today at 20:33

    If nothing else, he gave some Chelsea youngsters a chance and it didn't end in tragedy. Many Evertonians were confused as to why Rafa stuck with Rondon instead of giving youngsters a go, considering results and attitude.

    Maybe a gamble and only time will tell, but welcome Lampard and good luck

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 20:35

      for11 replied:
      You mean giving youngsters a go like Anthony Gordon?? Also Benitez signed the best 2 players so far this season in Gray and Townsend..

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 20:28

    Good signing for Everton in Van deer Beek

    • Reply posted by dogeared, today at 20:31

      dogeared replied:
      huh?

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 20:30

    Tuchel showed Frank how it's done, with the same squad he won the Champions League.

    • Reply posted by bigwats99, today at 20:47

      bigwats99 replied:
      Lampard got them there tho

  • Comment posted by Scottyboy64, today at 20:24

    No doubt this hys will soon be filled with bile and vitriol so I will just say Good Luck Frank.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 20:40

      Forza Italia replied:
      Indeed, Frank has a good record in the Championship, which Everton may need

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 20:40

    Should the title not read "Frank Lampard becomes manager of Frank Lampards Everton"?

    Please BBC stop this nonsense with naming England players names before the team, it is really cringe worthy!

    • Reply posted by Surjn, today at 20:48

      Surjn replied:
      Agree fully!
      Though wonder what the odds are now on "Frank Lampard's Everton" playing "Wayne Rooney's Derby County" in the Championship next season?
      I wish Frank all the best. But...

  • Comment posted by DannyBrownCA, today at 20:35

    Preparing for the Championship, then?

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 20:48

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      I doubt Everton will be that bad, but nothing wrong with preparing for all circumstances, as they say. LOL

  • Comment posted by NNNNNNNNNNineteen, today at 20:30

    In all honesty I think he will do ok. Give the man time.

    • Reply posted by The Walrus, today at 20:34

      The Walrus replied:
      The fans won’t.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 20:28

    Good appointment - Everton must now give him time to grow into the role & restore Everton the the higher echelons of the PL. mismanaged for many years, the owners must now give FL their backing.

    • Reply posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 20:30

      Cos-my-neighbour-said-so replied:
      Hahahahaha ,… not this board … that’s as sure as the sun coming up

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 20:29

    Good luck Frank. 👍

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 20:45

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      An appointment of a so-so manager by a so-so team. If he keeps Everton around mid table he would have done well.

  • Comment posted by Wokeaholic, today at 20:41

    Everton fans surely can't be excited about this.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 20:52

      Forza Italia replied:
      That's Frank Lampard's Everton fans

  • Comment posted by Bluebird63, today at 20:34

    As a neutral I am surprised at how many trolls are so interested in who managers Everton. In fact is sounds like there is quite a bit of jealousy . I for one think that this is a good decision as having another young British manager can only be a good thing. Everton has tried all the other foreign options and let big same go without good reason. Looked how that ended up ? Good luck Frank

    • Reply posted by markyhamps75, today at 20:38

      markyhamps75 replied:
      Hmm... Everton have been underwhelming since Moyes left and are so badly managed, it is a minor miracle they have not been this deep in trouble before now. Can't say I am jealous of such an unstable club that promises big but delivers mediocrity year after year..

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 20:42

    How has he warranted such a position over the other countless managers in the leagues..? Managers who've grafted longer and know management better have been overlooked.

  • Comment posted by tillthecopscomeknockin, today at 20:38

    Everton have been dire for the entirety of the Premier League years...nothing will change no matter who's in charge

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 20:47

      Forza Italia replied:
      The name has changed...now Frank Lampard's Everton

  • Comment posted by somanymistakes, today at 20:32

    Frank's Championship experience had to be the decider.

  • Comment posted by Oracle, today at 20:59

    No surprise to see the earliest comments are from Reds again haha. When they arent taking players shirts off kids, smashing rival teams coaches they are crawling all over every article on here. Joyless r@ts

    • Reply posted by Abi, today at 21:02

      Abi replied:
      Stfu

  • Comment posted by mclean, today at 20:55

    Not a Everton fan but I wish Frank Lampard and Everton success. Keep hearing give young British managers a chance and I hope that through their hard work and desire to succeed they get the chance to develope and have successs. My own club (West Ham) have improved greatly under a manager who given the opportunity has shown he can forge a team given time and backing from the fans.

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 20:48

    Hope to see him giving the youngsters a go like at Chelsea ... he hasn't got much time for transfers though ....

  • Comment posted by GeeGee, today at 20:44

    Good choice. Okay not loads of experience but did ok at Derby and managed Chelsea during the transfer ban and brought on youngsters. Blimey he is a young British manager, give the guy a chance. Unless your a numpty, troll or don't love football just your club! Good luck Frank.

    • Reply posted by Andrew72, today at 20:46

      Andrew72 replied:
      Best and most sensible post to date … completely agree

  • Comment posted by Rob Schofield, today at 20:35

    Let’s hope Frank makes quicker decisions when he starts the job. 😂

    • Reply posted by Trevcro, today at 20:42

      Trevcro replied:
      Assuming he is allowed to make any decisions, or just does as he is told.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport