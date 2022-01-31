Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Kieffer Moore has won 24 caps for Wales, scoring eight goals

Wales striker Kieffer Moore is leaving Cardiff City for Championship promotion chasers Bournemouth.

Cardiff's Malaysian based owner Vincent Tan has sanctioned the move which is worth £5m.

Moore, 29, is now completing the formalities for the deal to be concluded before today's transfer deadline.

Bournemouth made approaches for the centre forward earlier this month, initially suggesting a loan.

However, Cardiff were only interested in a permanent deal for the player who has been an integral part of Wales' World Cup campaign, though has scored just five goals this season.

Moore has not featured for Cardiff since being injured against Bournemouth a month ago amid plenty of speculation about a January move.

He sat out Sunday's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest after which manager Steve Morison said he expected the striker to stay "until someone tells me otherwise."

The win over Forest was sparked by a debut goal for centre forward Jordan Hugill on loan from Norwich City.

Moore joined Cardiff in August 2020 from Wigan for a fee of £2m. Last season he scored 20 League goal for the Bluebirds.