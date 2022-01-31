Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Laurent Tolaj joined Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018

Cambridge United have signed forward Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Seagulls, but has played for their under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

Tolaj is a former Switzerland Under-19 player and once scored seven times in a match against Gibraltar.

"He really wants to challenge himself in senior football," boss Mark Bonner told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"He's a strong player, he can play with back to goal, he's aggressive and a hard worker.

"Hopefully it can be good for both us in terms of continuing the good form we're in, and secondly for his development. It's the next step he needs and he's got a real hunger to prove himself at the level."

