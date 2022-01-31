Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City have signed striker Matty Smith on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old was top scorer for St Patrick's Athletic last season as they finished second in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Smith began his career at hometown club Dundee United before joining Waterford.

"Matty will add to the exciting attacking options we already have here and we are really excited to get working with him," said Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

Smith said he was coming to the Brandywell looking to compete for trophies.

"The club has brought in some quality players recently and along with the lads who were already there, it's now a really strong squad," he said.

"I am very impressed with what Ruaidhri is building here."