Jamal Blackman also played for Sheffield United and Bristol Rovers amongst other clubs

Huddersfield Town have signed former Chelsea and Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old is a free agent having left his last club, Los Angeles FC, after eight appearances in the 2021 Major League Soccer season.

Blackman's last club in England was Rotherham, where he played 28 matches last season for Paul Warne's side.

"It's no surprise that he has real quality," coach Paul Clements said.

"You're not on the books at Chelsea for such a long period without that - but his attitude since coming into train with us means that he also had a lot of potential to improve further."

