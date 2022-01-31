Last updated on .From the section Football

Aaron Ramsey has won 71 caps for Wales

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is set to leave Juventus but has yet to decide where to go, with Rangers one of the clubs he could join.

The former Arsenal player, 31, has been frozen out of the first-team picture at Juve and has not appeared since making a substitute appearance in the Champions League on 20 October.

Wolves have distanced themselves from reports Ramsey is close to signing.

It is understood Rangers are one of the clubs Ramsey is considering joining.

Ramsey joined Juventus in 2019 in a deal worth more than £400,000 a week.

He agreed a four-year contract after ending his 11-year spell with Arsenal.

Ramsey helped Juventus win Serie A in 2019-20 and the Coppa Italia in 2020-21 but has made only one start in Serie A this season.