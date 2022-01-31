Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Dejan Kulusevski (left) joined Juventus in 2020 while Rodrigo Bentancur has been with the club since 2017

Tottenham are close to completing the signings of Juventus players Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Sweden winger Kulusevski, 21, is expected to join Antonio Conte's side on loan with an option to buy.

Uruguay midfielder Bentancur, 24, will be a permanent transfer.

Bentancur is a former Aston Villa target and is currently on World Cup duty with his country, while Conte is set to allow Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil and Giovani lo Celso to leave on loan.

France midfielder Ndombele, 25, is set to return to Lyon three years after leaving to join Spurs for a club record 60m euros (£53.8m).

Spain winger Gil, 20 - who only joined last July - is wanted by Valencia and Villarreal are targeting Argentina midfielder Lo Celso, 25.