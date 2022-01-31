Beryly Lubala: Northampton Town sign Blackpool forward on loan
Northampton Town have signed Blackpool attacker Beryly Lubala on loan for the rest of the season.
The 24-year-old has not played since being charged with rape in January 2021, but was found not guilty at a trial earlier this month.
Lubala, who started at Birmingham City and has also played for Crawley Town, can play as a striker or out wide.
He links up with Cobblers assistant manager Colin Calderwood, who coached him while the pair were at Blackpool.
