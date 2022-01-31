Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Beryly Lubala failed to score during his time at Blackpool, having found the net 12 times in 34 league games for Crawley Town

Northampton Town have signed Blackpool attacker Beryly Lubala on loan for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old has not played since being charged with rape in January 2021, but was found not guilty external-link at a trial earlier this month.

Lubala, who started at Birmingham City and has also played for Crawley Town, can play as a striker or out wide.

He links up with Cobblers assistant manager Colin Calderwood, who coached him while the pair were at Blackpool.

