Reo Griffiths played for Lyon's B team in France but did not feature for the senior side

Doncaster Rovers have signed striker Reo Griffiths from French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon on a two-and-a-half year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old moved in 2018 to Lyon, where he has featured for the under-19 and B teams, scoring 15 goals in 39 games in total.

Griffiths came through the ranks at Tottenham before that, playing for the under-18s, under-19 and under-23 sides.

His move to the Keepmoat Stadium is subject to international clearance.

