Last updated on .From the section Preston

Bambo Diaby played 22 games for Barnsley before the club ended his contract because of the doping ban

Preston North End have signed former Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby on a deal until the end of the season after the player's two-year doping ban expired.

The 24-year-old was suspended in October 2020 after traces of Higenamine were found in his sample by Football Association anti-doping tests.

He could not establish how the substance entered his system, but received a mandatory ban regardless.

Diaby, who was "regretfully" released by Barnsley, joins as a free agent.

After starting out at Barcelona-based Cornella, he went on to play for Italian side Sampdoria, Spanish clubs Girona and Mantova, before joining Lokeren in Belgium - from where he moved to South Yorkshire with the Tykes.

He has played 97 games, scoring nine goals, with one goal in 22 appearances at Barnsley before his doping ban in October 2020, back-dated to his provisional suspension on 17 January 2020.

"His attitude and application in training has been first class," boss Ryan Lowe told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"He's impressed and I thought it was reward for him to get a short-term contract, because he can help us in numerous positions and he can probably play anywhere across the back.

"He's a big, aggressive footballer who we feel we can get some benefit out of."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.