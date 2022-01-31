Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Sam Surridge had loan spells at Oldham, Swansea and Yeovil before moving from Bournemouth to Stoke City

Cardiff City are poised to sign former Swansea City forward Sam Surridge from Championship rivals Stoke City on loan for the rest of the season.

The Bluebirds want to bolster their attacking resources after agreeing a deal to sell Wales striker Kieffer Moore to Bournemouth.

Surridge, 23, joined Stoke in the summer from Bournemouth on a four-year deal.

He has scored four goals in 24 appearances this season.

This will be the former England Under-21 striker's second stay in Wales.

During the 2019-20 campaign he had a loan spell at Swansea, scoring seven league and cup goals before being recalled by the Cherries.