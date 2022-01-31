Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Bailey Clements has played for Ipswich in League One, the FA Cup, League Cup and EFL Trophy this season

Stevenage have signed Ipswich Town left-back Bailey Clements on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old links up with Paul Tisdale's side following eight appearances for Ipswich this term.

He spent four months of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at National League club Dagenham & Redbridge.

Clements is the sixth signing of the transfer window by Stevenage, who are away to Tranmere Rovers in League Two on Tuesday.

