Tom O'Connor has made 16 League One starts this season

Burton Albion midfielder Tom O'Connor has joined National League Wrexham for an undisclosed fee, signing a deal until June 2025.

O'Connor, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-19 and Under-21 level, came through the ranks at Southampton.

The 22-year-old - spent two seasons on loan with Gillingham before moving to Burton last summer.

"It's a risk to drop it into the National League," O'Connor said.

"But seeing the squad here and the set-up, and the fact they have trusted me with a three-and-a-half-year deal… I feel like this Club can go a long way."

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said O'Connor was a "strong signing."

"Midfield is one area where we were light on numbers, and Tom offers us versatility with being able to play left-sided defence too," Parkinson said.

"He's young, he's a player who's only going to get better and it's an excellent acquisition for us."

O'Connor is Wrexham's third signing from the EFL during the January transfer window following the record signing of striker Ollie Palmer from AFC Wimbledon and the arrival of defender Callum McFadzean from Crewe Alexandra.

Wrexham left-back Cameron Green has joined St Albans City on loan for the rest of the season while young striker Jake Bickerstaff has gone out on loan to Nantwich Town.