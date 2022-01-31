Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Amy Irons is going for three straight wins in Sportscene Predictions.
For the midweek games, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton for the second time this season.
The current Motherwell player managed 40 points last time, can she better that haul?
There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.
|Amy
|Leanne
|Dundee v Dundee United
|1-1
|1-1
|Hibernian v Hearts
|1-2
|0-2
|Livingston v St Johnstone
|1-0
|2-1
|Ross County v Aberdeen
|1-1
|2-2
|St Mirren v Motherwell
|1-0
|1-2
|Celtic v Rangers (Wed)
|2-1
|2-2
All games Tuesday at 19:45 GMT unless stated
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Kris Doolan
|80
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70
|Rory Loy
|70
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Stuart Cosgrove
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Steven Thompson
|40
|Allan Preston
|30
|Craig Easton
|20
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1040
|Pundits
|1280
|Amy v Pundits
|P21
|W8
|D3
|L11