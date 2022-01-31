Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons is going for three straight wins in Sportscene Predictions.

For the midweek games, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton for the second time this season.

The current Motherwell player managed 40 points last time, can she better that haul?

There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.

Amy Leanne Dundee v Dundee United 1-1 1-1 Hibernian v Hearts 1-2 0-2 Livingston v St Johnstone 1-0 2-1 Ross County v Aberdeen 1-1 2-2 St Mirren v Motherwell 1-0 1-2 Celtic v Rangers (Wed) 2-1 2-2

All games Tuesday at 19:45 GMT unless stated

Dundee v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Leanne's prediction: 1-1

Hibernian v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Leanne's prediction: 0-2

Livingston v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Leanne's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Leanne's prediction: 2-2

St Mirren v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Leanne's prediction: 1-2

Celtic v Rangers (Wed, 19:45)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Leanne's prediction: 2-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Neil Alexander 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Kris Doolan 80 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 Rory Loy 70 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Charlie Adam 60 Tam Cowan 60 Julie Fleeting 60 Stuart Cosgrove 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Steven Thompson 40 Allan Preston 30 Craig Easton 20 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 1040 Pundits 1280