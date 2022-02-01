Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

There are three city derbies among this midweek's Scottish Premiership matches and all six games have importance at the bottom, middle and top of the table.

Dundee v Dundee United (Tue, 19:45 GMT)

Dundee will have Zak Rudden in their squad for the derby after securing a loan move for the Partick Thistle forward, with Alex Jakubiak moving the other way until the end of the season.

Danny Mullen is expected to return but Jordan Marshall remains a doubt while Cillian Sheridan and Lee Ashcroft are long-term absentees.

Dundee United's Scott McMann will have a knock assessed after he was taken off during the 1-0 defeat by Celtic on Saturday.

Ryan Edwards should be available again after his partner gave birth to their daughter, while on-loan Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola could make his debut.

Charlie Mulgrew, Liam Smith and Kai Fotheringham are working their way back to fitness.

Dundee manager James McPake: "Younger ones have no fear. If Zak is flung in, he'll relish that and he'll be excited.

"He's been desperate to get here from speaking to him."

Dundee United manager Tam Courts: "We are in a positive frame of mind and excited about going to Dens on Tuesday night.

"We're in a good run of form and that was a strong enough performance on Saturday to make us feel positive and optimistic going into the derby.

"We can take lots of positives. In a week, we've played 120 minutes in the Scottish Cup and won, came from behind last Wednesday to win a big three points and performed admirably on Saturday.

"We have to use the performance as a catalyst for Tuesday night."

Did you know? Dundee will host United in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since a 2-1 win in May 2016 but the Tangerines did win at Dens Park in the Championship in 2019.

Hibernian v Hearts

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney will make a late decision on whether to include two of his key defenders for the visit of Hearts.

Captain Paul Hanlon has missed the last two games with a heel injury but could be back in contention, while vice-captain Paul McGinn went off injured in Saturday's defeat by Livingston.

Kyle Magennis, who had been close to returning after four months out with a groin problem, has suffered a fresh setback and will be out for several weeks.

Hearts centre-back Craig Halkett is sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring problem.

Fellow defender Michael Smith is still out with a back issue but could return for Sunday's trip to Rangers.

Manager Robbie Neilson has a few selection issues to ponder, with regular starters Barrie McKay, Alex Cochrane and Peter Haring all having been rested for last Saturday's 2-0 win over Motherwell.

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney: "Hearts have been very, very strong this season and over the next 6-12 months it's my job to make sure that we narrow that gap and fight like hell to make sure we're fighting for that third spot next year."

Hearts quote: "We're going to Easter Road so we have to win. It doesn't matter if we're 10 points ahead or 10 points behind. All our focus now is going there and trying to get three points."

Did you know? The home side has won none of the past eight Edinburgh derbies.

Livingston v St Johnstone

Jackson Longridge is a doubt for the clash with St Johnstone, the Livi defender sustained a cut above the eye against Hibernian on Saturday and will be assessed.

New signing Sebastian Soto has a niggle on his knee and will not be ready.

St Johnstone could hand a debut to former Hibernian midfielder Melker Hallberg but deadline-day signing Theo Bair will not arrive in Scotland in time to play.

Recent recruit Nadir Ciftci is out with the hamstring injury he suffered against Dundee last week and could be absent for several weeks.

Michael O'Halloran could return from a hamstring complaint while Shaun Rooney and Craig Bryson are both sidelined by ankle problems and David Wotherspoon is out for the season.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I think if you can manage to avoid defeat tomorrow (Tuesday) - I don't want to tempt fate - but there is a very good chance you are not finishing 12th in the league.

"If you can go out and get a win, it would take an astronomical effort from other teams and a massive implosion from us to finish 12th.

"I am not saying it guarantees survival. Obviously, you still have 11th place to worry about but there is a very good chance we will not be the team finishing 12th."

St Johnstone striker Theo Blair: "I know that the football club is determined to stay in the Premiership. I know everyone at the football club shares this goal to succeed.

"It presents all of us with a challenge we need to embrace and we will go for it. I know I am ready for it."

Did you know? St Johnstone are winless in 18 league matches played in midweek and Livingston have only lost two of their past 10 league meetings with Saints.

Ross County v Aberdeen

Ross County are expected to have an unchanged squad for the home encounter with Aberdeen.

Midfielder David Cancola has a groin problem.

Aberdeen could field new signing Adam Montgomery after the 19-year-old joined on loan from Celtic.

Holland youth international Vicente Besuijen could also make his Dons debut in Dingwall, but Dante Polvara is a few weeks away from making his debut with the American due to have an operation.

Jonny Hayes and Jack MacKenzie are back in contention following injuries. But Marley Watkins remains out, along with long-term absentees Andy Considine and Mikey Devlin.

Ross County manager Malky MacKay: "I think that's one defeat in six here, which was to Celtic, so we've got to make sure this is a stadium people don't want to come to.

"I think more and more the fans are seeing that, and more are coming. We see how fervent they are, I've talked before about the Jail End, but I think other sides are now becoming more lively."

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis: "Throughout my career, I've seen days like that when teams don't click, things aren't working, and you're struggling for answers.

"I can fully see why supporters will be frustrated and angry at those performances. It's down to us now to show a response. We got a bit more rest over the weekend, so we should be fresher in our legscome Tuesday night."

Did you know? Aberdeen have scored at least once in each of their past 13 league meetings with Ross County but County have only lost one of their past seven Scottish Premiership games played on a Tuesday.

St Mirren v Motherwell

St Mirren signed former Kilmarnock and Rangers winger Jordan Jones on loan from Wigan until the end of the season ahead of the visit of Motherwell. Kyle McAllister joined Partick Thistle in a similar deal. Also coming in was Alex Gogic from Hibernian.

Curtis Main is still an absentee as he has a slight issue with his groin while Connor McCarthy remains out.

Motherwell have a doubt over Barry Maguire but the midfielder's knee injury is not a serious one.

New American striker Joe Efford could feature if his paperwork is finalised in time.

Mark O'Hara and Ricki Lamie remain on the sidelines.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "I always expect a difficult game against Motherwell. They are quite a physical team, they are quite direct, they get good balls up early into (Kevin) van Veen and they have good runners off him with (Kaiyne) Woolery.

"We have to go and physically match them but if we play our own game and play the way we have played recently against the likes of United and Aberdeen then we give ourselves a good chance of carrying on the run."

Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly: "It's a chance for us to try and get three points against a good team.

"They have good players and if you give them chances, they will take one of them eventually."

Did you know? St Mirren have only won two of their past 10 league matches versus Motherwell, who are unbeaten in five away games to the Buddies in the Scottish Premiership.

