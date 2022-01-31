Last updated on .From the section Irish

Referee Jamie Robinson shows Stephen Baxter a red card late in the Seaview game

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter has received a six-match touchline ban following his red card in the recent defeat by Glentoran.

Baxter has served two games of the ban for the red card - the other four matches are for 'threatening behaviour' towards referee Jamie Robinson.

It is understood Crusaders are appealing the IFA disciplinary committee's decision.

Crues midfielder Jude Winchester was also sent-off in the 2-1 defeat.

The Seaview hosts were angered by Winchester's dismissal and Robinson's decision not to award a penalty for a challenge on Ben Kennedy.

The north Belfast club are also appealing the midfielder's red card after a first-half challenge on Joe Crowe.

Baxter was shown a straight red card on 85 minutes as the Glens fought back from a goal down to win the Premiership encounter on 21 January.