Aaron Ramsey has played five times for Juventus this season

Aaron Ramsey is in Glasgow for a medical to join Rangers on loan from Juventus.

The Wales midfielder, 31, has been in talks with the Scottish Premiership leaders, who visit Celtic on Wednesday.

Ramsey has not appeared for Juve since making a substitute appearance in the Champions League in October.

The former Arsenal and Cardiff City player could become Rangers' third January transfer window signing.

Winger Amad Diallo arrived on loan from Manchester United last week, scoring on his debut in Saturday's 3-3 draw with Ross County, and James Sands has joined on an 18-month loan from New York City, with a view to a permanent move.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has lost midfielder Ianis Hagi to injury for the rest of the season and full-back Nathan Patterson was sold to Everton in a £12m deal. Jermain Defoe also departed, with fellow striker Cedric Itten recalled from a loan at Greuther Furth.