Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Sam Hornby made his most recent Bradford appearance against Rochdale on 22 January

Colchester United have signed goalkeeper Sam Hornby from League Two rivals Bradford City.

The two clubs have agreed a loan deal for the rest of the season for the 27-year-old, who has made nine appearances for the Bantams this season.

Hornby is expected to be in the squad for Colchester's League Two home game against Rochdale on Tuesday.

The U's are 22nd in the table, seven points above the relegation places, and have made eight signings in January.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.