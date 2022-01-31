Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Kaine Kesler played 21 games for Swindon earlier this season

MK Dons have signed full-back Kaine Kesler from Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old was captain of Villa's FA Youth Cup-winning side in 2020-21, when he also made his first-team debut in their FA Cup defeat by Liverpool.

He signed a five-year contract with Villa in July last year, which was followed by a loan spell at Swindon Town in which he made 21 appearances.

"It was time for me to take the next step in my development," he said.

"The style of play was a massive draw for me - I've been brought up on this style of football at Aston Villa so it suits me perfectly."

Kesler scored his first professional goal in Swindon's 2-1 FA Cup win at Walsall in December 2021.

MK Dons are fourth in League One, just three points outside the automatic promotion places.

