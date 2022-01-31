Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ben Hall is looking forward to helping Linfield in their Premiership title bid

Premiership champions Linfield have signed defender Ben Hall from Falkirk on a two-and-a-half-year deal and Kieron Evans on loan from Cardiff City.

Former Northern Ireland U21 defender Hall has also played for Motherwell, Notts County and Partick Thistle.

"I'm delighted to get it done and I am looking forward to the challenge," the 24-year-old told the club website.

Attacking midfielder Evans joins the Blues until the end of the season.

"Kieron comes highly recommended and the coaches at Cardiff have high hopes for him and believe he has a big future in the game" said Windsor Park boss David Healy.

"We are delighted to hopefully give him the opportunity for some game time in the coming months and he's a talented player who can play in a number of attacking positions. His signing will strengthen the squad and provide us with further options over the coming months."

Kieron Evans arrives at Windsor Park with high praise from Cardiff coaches

Hall is looking forward to helping Linfield, who lie one point off the top, in their bid for a fourth straight league title.

"When the opportunity came up it was something I wanted to get done - I felt I just needed a fresh start and to get back enjoying it," he added.

"Having spoken to David and the staff here I felt this would be the place where I could do that on the pitch. I'm a non-nonsense defender but composed on the ball, a bit all-round really. I hope I can bring that to the team and get results.

"I've been looking at the results and it's a good, very competitive league. If we win it this year it will be one the biggest wins we've had and I can't wait to get started."

It's now three signings in three days for Linfield after bringing in winger Jake Hastie on loan from Rangers at the weekend.