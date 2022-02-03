Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Ange Postecoglou describes Celtic's 3-0 win over Rangers was "right up there" with the "special" moments in his career. (Sun) external-link

Postecolgou says double goal scorer Reo Hatate is "not yet fit enough" after his impressive Old Firm derby debut. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic's opener should not have stood, says former Rangers winger Neil McCann, after Hatate scored in the wake of defender Calvin Bassey's head knock. (Sun) external-link

Colombia manager Reinaldo Rueda says he would do the same again after requesting Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos travel more than 14,800 miles for two World Cup qualifiers, only to not use him in either match. (Sun) external-link

Rangers-bound John Souttar is backed by his Hearts team-mates to feature in Sunday's match against his future employers. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Hearts' Taylor Moore believes Souttar can spoil Aaron Ramsey's Rangers debut. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Winger Jonny Hayes, out of contract in the summer, has spoken to Aberdeen about his future and says he is "settled" at Pittodrie. (Record) external-link

Striker Leigh Griffiths has been offered £1,500 per week to join Scottish League One Falkirk.(Sun) external-link

St Johnstone are also considering a move for Griffiths. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Griffiths rejected a permanent deal with Dundee after being on loan at Dens Park from Celtic for the first half of the season and then becoming a free agent. (Express) external-link