George Ray joined Exeter City last summer and played 21 games for the club this season

Leyton Orient have signed Exeter City defender George Ray on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old centre-back will be available for the club's League Two fixture at Bradford City on Tuesday.

Ray has played 21 times for Exeter this season, scoring one goal.

After coming through Crewe's academy and playing over 130 games for the club across eight years, he spent two seasons at Tranmere Rovers before moving on to Exeter last summer.

"I'm buzzing to be here now," he told the Leyton Orient website external-link .

"I'll give everything for the Orient shirt and hopefully we can start to pick up some more positive results from here on in."

Orient are currently 15th in League Two with 32 points - 10 points adrift of the play-off places - from 25 games.

