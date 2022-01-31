Glen Rea: Wigan Athletic sign midfielder on loan from Luton Town
Wigan Athletic have signed midfielder Glen Rea from Championship side Luton Town on a loan deal until the end of the season.
The 27-year-old came through Brighton's academy before joining Luton in 2016 after a loan deal.
He has gone on to make 206 appearances for the Hatters and won back-to-back promotions with the club.
Rea has made 12 Championship appearances for Luton including last week's win against Bristol City.
