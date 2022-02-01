Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Jermain Defoe left Sunderland at the end of the 2016-17 season after their relegation from the Premier League

Sunderland have re-signed veteran striker Jermain Defoe on a deal until the end of the season.

The 39-year-old former England international was a free agent after leaving Rangers in January.

He scored 34 goals in 87 Premier League appearances in his first spell with the Black Cats before leaving in 2017 - and re-joins the club in League One.

Sunderland also signed Fleetwood's Jay Matete for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 20-year-old midfielder had made 25 appearances for the Cod Army this season.

Matete could make his debut for the Black Cats, who are managerless after Lee Johnson was sacked on Sunday, against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.