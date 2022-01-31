Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Hayden Coulson is a product of Middlesbrough's academy

Peterborough United have signed defender Hayden Coulson on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

Coulson, 23, signed on loan for Ipswich at the start of the season and made seven appearances for the League One club before being recalled.

He joined Middlesbrough as a youth player and made his debut at the start of the 2019/20 season.

The left-back has also spent time on loan at St Mirren and Cambridge United.

