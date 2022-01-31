Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Zak Rudden has nine goals in 26 outings this season

Dundee have signed Zak Rudden on loan from Partick Thistle and sent fellow forward Alex Jakubiak the other way.

Rudden, 21, had already agreed a pre-contract and a deal to 2025, but joins in time to aid Dundee's quest to stave off Scottish Premiership relegation.

The former Rangers youth has scored nine goals this season, having helped Thistle win League 1 last term.

Jakubiak, 25, will spend the rest of the season at Firhill before returning to Dundee, where he has extended terms.

The striker has endured an injury-hit year-and-a-half at Dens Park, but has signed contract to summer 2023.

Dundee sit 11th in the top flight, two points ahead of bottom side St Johnstone and five behind Ross County.

