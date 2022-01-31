Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Theo Bair has signed a deal with St Johnstone running to 2024

"Talented and powerful striker" Theo Bair will give St Johnstone a "different dimension", says manager Callum Davidson.

Bair, 22, moves from MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps for an undisclosed fee on a contract until summer 2024.

The Perth side are bottom of the Scottish Premiership, two points adrift of Dundee, and have lost fellow forward and new signing Nadir Ciftci to injury.

"I know he has the ability to score goals for us," Davidson said of Bair.

The Canadian has netted three times in 14 starts for Vancouver.

He will arrive in Scotland later this week and train with the squad before Saturday's visit of Dundee United.

