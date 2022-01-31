Everton transfer news: Tottenham's Dele Alli joins on permanent deal

Dele Alli has made just two Premier League starts for Tottenham since the beginning of October.
Everton have signed Dele Alli from Tottenham on a two-and-a-half-year deal for a fee that could reach £40m.

New Everton boss Frank Lampard made the signing of midfielder Alli a priority and believes he can rebuild a career that has stalled in recent years.

The 25-year-old, who has played 37 times for England, made six appearances under Spurs boss Antonio Conte after the Italian's arrival in November.

The first £10m of his transfer fee will be payable after 20 appearances.

Everton were forced to make the deal permanent because their loan quota is full after adding Manchester United's Donny van de Beek to the recent signing of Anwar El Ghazi from Aston Villa.

Alli, who won the most recent of his England caps in 2019, joined Tottenham from MK Dons in 2015.

He scored 10 goals in 33 Premier League games during his debut campaign before hitting 18 in the 2016-17 season, earning him two PFA Young Player of the Year awards.

Having been a regular under Mauricio Pochettino, however, Alli fell out of favour following Jose Mourinho's appointment, starting only seven league games last season.

The attacking midfielder started the opening six Premier League games of the current campaign during Nuno Espirito Santo's brief spell in charge, but struggled for game time under Conte.

16 comments

  • Comment posted by Waggstar, today at 00:29

    I think you mean "Frank Lampard's Everton transfer news"

  • Comment posted by NorthSeventeen, today at 00:28

    Good luck, Dele. Had the world at his feet. C'est la vie. Genuinely hope he can find his way again, but definitely needed to move on. COYS.

  • Comment posted by peopleshernandez, today at 00:28

    Hopefully he can rebuild his career and get back into the Scotland squad at the E

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 00:28

    And once again, Everton win the Best Transfer Window Trophy. Congrats to them!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:28

    Everton sign Deli Alli for a fee which could rise to forty million. What on earth are they doing. I thought they learnt not to do these type signings

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 00:27

    They don't learn do they? Alli had a golden spell but has never come close to nearing that level since

  • Comment posted by armchair_genius, today at 00:27

    Didn’t he want to be called Dele rather than Dele Alli?

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 00:26

    If anyone out there thinks Dele Alli is worth £40m let me know, I’ve got a bridge to sell you

  • Comment posted by moanino for unt 4ever, today at 00:26

    Wow....Everton must be pleased with signing Liverpool fan Dele....

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 00:26

    This is a boom or bust transfer, he may become close to the player he was, or he could just continue to fade and end up back at MK Dons by summer 2023.

  • Comment posted by JONNY, today at 00:26

    He was a one hit wonder why Everton bought his him is bewildering ,and having Lampard who is just there for the money is a joke . Sack Rafa and get Lampard says it all .

  • Comment posted by Sabbir Mohammed , today at 00:26

    40 million! Shocking how clubs waste money. At WHL he's been blagging it for at least 3 years!

  • Comment posted by Plain aim, today at 00:26

    Great signing. Good luck Dele.

  • Comment posted by SaintM, today at 00:26

    Good to see Everton still throwing money at their issues. This time it might work, eh?

  • Comment posted by NathanNTFC, today at 00:25

    Not even worth £40

  • Comment posted by vesperia09, today at 00:25

    We’re just double checking this comment.

