Denis Zakaria spent four and a half years at Borussia Monchengladbach

Juventus have signed Switzerland international Denis Zakaria on a permanent deal from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Zakaria, 25, passed a medical in Turin on Monday morning and leaves Gladbach after four and a half years.

The defensive midfielder made 125 appearances for the German club.

Earlier on Monday, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur joined Tottenham from Juventus on a loan and permanent deal respectively.