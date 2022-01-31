Juventus transfer news: Swiss midfielder Zakaria joins Juve
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Juventus have signed Switzerland international Denis Zakaria on a permanent deal from Borussia Monchengladbach.
Zakaria, 25, passed a medical in Turin on Monday morning and leaves Gladbach after four and a half years.
The defensive midfielder made 125 appearances for the German club.
Earlier on Monday, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur joined Tottenham from Juventus on a loan and permanent deal respectively.