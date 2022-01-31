Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Tim Akinola could make his Dundee United debut against city rivals Dundee on Tuseday

Dundee United have signed Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola on loan until the end of the season.

Akinola, 20, joined Arsenal from Huddersfield Town in 2020 and has made 12 Premier League 2 appearances.

He can play centre-back and defensive midfield, but has yet to make a first-team appearance for any club.

That could change on Tuesday night, with Akinola available to earn his Dundee United debut against city rivals Dundee at Dens Park.

Meanwhile, United have confirmed forward Louis Appere has signed for Northampton for an undisclosed fee.

