Oldham

Mike Fondop's most recent appearance for Hartlepool United came in their FA Cup win over Blackpool on 8 January

Oldham Athletic have signed Hartlepool United forward Mike Fondop on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has made 13 appearances for Pools this season and previously played under Latics boss John Sheridan at Chesterfield between 2019 and 2020.

"I'm happy that we've managed to get him before the deadline," Sheridan told the club's website.

"He's a big lad and can handle himself against defenders, which is something that we've been in need of. "

