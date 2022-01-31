Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Ben Thompson scored 12 goals in 174 games for Millwall

Gillingham have signed Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old reunites with former Lions boss Neil Harris, who was named as the new Gills manager on Monday.

Thompson scored 12 goals in 174 appearances for Millwall, having come through the academy and making his debut in 2014.

He was part of the Millwall squad that was promoted via the League One play-offs under Harris in 2017.

Gillingham are currently 23rd in League One, 10 points from safety after 28 games.

The club have gone 22 games without a win in all competitions, dating back to September, and were beaten 7-2 at home by Oxford United last weekend.

Thompson told the club's website: external-link "I'm over the moon. Obviously with Neil coming in as manager it was a no-brainer in the end.

"I am buzzing to be here. I jumped at the opportunity and hopefully we can have some good times at the club.

"Hopefully I can add some goals. I'm raring to go and it's a challenge to get out of the bottom four and get up the league."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.