Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Marcel Lewis came through Chelsea's academy but never made an appearance for their first team

Accrington Stanley have signed Royale Union Saint-Gilloise midfielder Marcel Lewis on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old joined the Belgian top tier side from Chelsea last summer but has yet to make a league appearance.

He could make his debut at League One leaders Rotherham on Saturday.

"Hopefully we can get him going again, he's a skilful player and will give us another dimension going forward," boss John Coleman told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.