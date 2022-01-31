Marcel Lewis: Accrington Stanley sign Royale Union Saint-Gilloise midfielder on loan
Last updated on .From the section Accrington
Accrington Stanley have signed Royale Union Saint-Gilloise midfielder Marcel Lewis on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old joined the Belgian top tier side from Chelsea last summer but has yet to make a league appearance.
He could make his debut at League One leaders Rotherham on Saturday.
"Hopefully we can get him going again, he's a skilful player and will give us another dimension going forward," boss John Coleman told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.