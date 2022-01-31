Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Sammy Robinson has made 16 appearances for Manchester City Under-23s' squad

Port Vale have made their eighth January window signing by bringing in young Manchester City defender Sammy Robinson on an 18-month contract.

Robinson, who played for England from under-15 to under-17 level, was signed in time for Tuesday's home game with League Two leaders Forest Green.

He comes in as cover for Vale after the loss of injured Lewis Cass last week

"He's got pedigree. It's great we've got him permanently," said Vale boss Darrell Clarke.

"We have lost Lewis Cass and with James Gibbons injured we needed someone that can give us the same options as those lads and he fits that criteria massively."

"It's important that a club like Port Vale make relationships with the top clubs in the country," said Vale director of football David Flitcroft, whose brother Garry used to play for Manchester City.

"We know a lot of good people within the environment at Man City - Brian Barry-Murphy, Jason Wilcox and Fergal Harkin, three guys who know the level and understand what it takes to be a footballer in the Football League."

