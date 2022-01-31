Harry Chapman: Burton Albion re-sign midfielder on loan from Blackburn Rovers
Burton Albion have re-signed midfielder Harry Chapman on loan from Championship side Blackburn Rovers until the end of the season.
The 24-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at the club, making 15 appearances for the Brewers.
Prior to joining Albion on loan, he spent time on loan with Shrewsbury last season, turning out 24 times.
Since returning to Blackburn, Chapman was an unused substitute in their goalless draw at Luton on Saturday.
