Scunthorpe

Joe Nuttall scored four goals in 24 Blackpool appearances

Scunthorpe United have signed striker Joe Nuttall from Championship side Blackpool for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old came through Manchester City's academy before joining Aberdeen in 2015, where he made just two appearances for the Scottish club.

He went on to join Blackburn in 2017 where he scored eight goals in 37 appearances.

Nuttall, who has not made a senior appearance for the Seasiders this term, signed for them in 2019.

