Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Ryan Giles came through Wolves' academy and previously had loan spells with Shrewsbury, Coventry and Rotherham

Blackburn Rovers have signed midfielder Ryan Giles on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Cardiff, making 21 appearances before being recalled.

Giles provided nine assists for the Bluebirds during his time at the club.

Last season he spent time on loan with Coventry and Rotherham, making a total of 44 appearances before the Millers were relegated from the Championship.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.