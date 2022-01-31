Liverpool transfer news: Deal agree for Fulham's Fabio Carvalho

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Fabio Carvalho
Fabio Carvalho is expected to remain at Fulham on loan

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Fulham for teenage forward Fabio Carvalho.

The two clubs staged lengthy negotiations throughout transfer deadline day before an undisclosed fee was settled.

Liverpool have until 23:00 GMT to complete a medical and finalise personal terms before the window shuts.

The 19-year-old is expected to return to Championship side Fulham for the rest of this season.

The Portugal-born England youth international has scored eight goals in 23 games for Fulham since making his debut in September 2020.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:19

    Both top targets signed and delivered, take a bow My Ward. Liverpool are in good hands recruitment wise.
    Exciting times ahead.

    • Reply posted by okcomputer-lmao, today at 22:30

      okcomputer-lmao replied:
      had enuf of u

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:17

    Another masterstroke by Liverpool! They had a fantastic window. Welcome aboard Fabio, hope your stay is a very long and successful one.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:46

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      👏 to Fulham for being for and professional in the entire transfer process. Best of luck for the remainder of the season and hope to see you in the PL in August.

  • Comment posted by d7r7w7, today at 22:21

    I completely and utterly trust the LFC setup.. deals like this only happen when you have a great team working on everything. I've never been this confident under any management regime.

    • Reply posted by Dolphin, today at 22:37

      Dolphin replied:
      Man City have it at a different level

  • Comment posted by Aguarooooooooooo, today at 22:20

    Very good business if this happens. Liverpool head and shoulders above anyone else when it comes to transfers deals.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:25

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Thank you for recognizing the recruitment success at Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by EssexOracle, today at 22:29

    Interesting times at Liverpool. Over the next couple of seasons the existing team will get gradually dismantled to make way for the new blood. Much like Fergie used to do at Man Utd. Wonder if Klopp could be convinced to stay on longer and see through the development of a whole new team...?

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 22:35

      Leanne replied:
      "Wonder if Klopp could be convinced to stay on longer"

      No it is already common knowledge that he will be leaving when his contract expires, with Big Sam expected to replace him :)

  • Comment posted by Tom Law, today at 22:35

    I'm sorry to say this is a great signing for Liverpool. Carvalho is top young English talent.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:41

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      No need to apologise for telling the truth, mate.

  • Comment posted by Jonesey, today at 22:24

    Nerves were beginning to show at Anfield amongst some; van Dijk, Matip, Henderson, Thiago, Mane, Salah and Firmino all 29 or over. Milner a fossil. But with the emergence of Kelleher, Jones and Eliott, and the recent additions of Konate, Jota, Diaz and Carvalho, the next generation is beginning to take shape rather nicely.

    • Reply posted by Red Prayer Mat, today at 23:05

      Red Prayer Mat replied:
      And don’t forget if you add Trent, Gomez it makes for a promising future .. somehow add Bellingham and then they really will be there or about for years to come

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:28

    Wow, Liverpool do it again. If titles were awarded based on the quality of recruitment and signing of players Liverpool would have been champions for the last 6 or 7 years. Two very highly regarded and quality additions.

    • Reply posted by Me, today at 22:37

      Me replied:
      So what you are really saying is either the Liverpool recruitment has been rubbish or Klopp is rubbish, because after all the money spent, only one title has been won, not the 6 or 7?

      Klopp useless or the signings useless?

  • Comment posted by COYR, today at 22:19

    Excellent. Liverpool looking to the future as opposed to the majority of mediocre loan signings most clubs are making

    • Reply posted by Me, today at 22:31

      Me replied:
      You mean Liverpool buying what the youth set-up can't produce?Liverpool have the worst youth system in the league, no kid with any talent or ambition would join them. Klopp will just spend even more money for ready made, all he has ever done at Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Windsor Chap, today at 22:33

    £8M plus Neco Williams on loan and Carvalho loaned back to Fulham to the end of the season. With his contract running down it's as good as Fulham could expect. Hope he goes on to good things.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 22:16

    A cracking prospect and looks a shrewd piece of business.

  • Comment posted by jock1, today at 22:14

    Two targets signed, not a bad window

  • Comment posted by GaryBaldy, today at 22:19

    Building for the future immense prospect #InKloppWeTrust

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:22

    Now just need to sell the surplus players in the summer window and bring in a midfielder or two, like Fabian Ruiz and Liverpool will be ready and loaded for the next 2 or 3 seasons at least.

    • Reply posted by slippyg, today at 22:44

      slippyg replied:
      Looks like salah is gone in the summer

  • Comment posted by eshrenno, today at 22:27

    Brilliant bit of business…cracking window for the reds ❤️ ynwa 97

  • Comment posted by Lightning-F57, today at 22:37

    Harvey on the right, Carvalho on the left, thats the midfield forming to take over for a number of years.

    • Reply posted by Windsor Chap, today at 22:48

      Windsor Chap replied:
      You'll have the full Fulham youth team before you know it.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 22:27

    Actually been a good window for Liverpool for a change

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 22:32

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      What do you mean by 'for a change'? Liverpool always had successful transfer windows since Klopp joined. Admittedly some have been quieter than others but don't think their has been a bad one.

  • Comment posted by be-real , today at 22:17

    Hopefully we can see under Klopp soon and fulfilling his potential.

  • Comment posted by WheresTheBeef, today at 22:30

    One more engine room Klopp type midfielder away from an unbelievable squad

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:22

    One for the future and hopefully he develops with good players around him and learns from them in order to succeed at the highest level.

