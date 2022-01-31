Liverpool transfer news: Deal agree for Fulham's Fabio Carvalho
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Liverpool have agreed a deal with Fulham for teenage forward Fabio Carvalho.
The two clubs staged lengthy negotiations throughout transfer deadline day before an undisclosed fee was settled.
Liverpool have until 23:00 GMT to complete a medical and finalise personal terms before the window shuts.
The 19-year-old is expected to return to Championship side Fulham for the rest of this season.
The Portugal-born England youth international has scored eight goals in 23 games for Fulham since making his debut in September 2020.
- Our coverage of Liverpool is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Liverpool - go straight to all the best content
Exciting times ahead.