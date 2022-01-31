Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Cosgrove has scored twice during his loan spell for Shrewsbury this season

AFC Wimbledon have signed striker Sam Cosgrove on loan from Birmingham City until the end of the season.

Cosgrove, 25, spent the first half of the season on loan at Shrewsbury Town where he made 22 appearances and scored two goals.

He joined Birmingham in January 2021 from Aberdeen on a three-and-a-half year deal, thought to be worth £2m. However, he only featured 12 times.

At Aberdeen, Cosgrove scored 31 league goals in 64 starts for the club.

