Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Josh Maja scored three times in the Premier League with Fulham last season, including both goals in a 2-0 at Everton

Stoke City have made their fifth January signing by bringing in Josh Maja from French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international, who joined Bordeaux from Sunderland in 2019 and was loaned last season to Fulham, has now joined the Potters on loan for the rest of the season.

The deal for Maja is still subject to international clearance.

He follows the signings of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Phil Jagielka and Lewis Baker and Jaden Philogene-Bidace.

Michael O'Neill's Potters lie 12th in the Championship, six points shy of the play-off pack.

"I'm really pleased we've held off competition from a number of other clubs to secure him," said O'Neill. "Josh will bring a different dimension to our attacking options."

Stoke are in FA Cup fourth-round action at home to Wigan Athletic on Saturday before returning to Championship duty next Tuesday at home to Swansea.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.