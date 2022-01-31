Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Joe Tomlinson has made five league starts for Peterborough this season

Swindon Town have signed defender Joe Tomlinson on loan from Peterborough United until the end of the season.

Tomlinson, 21, joined Peterborough in July last year and has made five appearances for the club, at left-back and left wing-back.

He spent a season with National League side Eastleigh the year before, scoring 12 goals and helping the team keep 15 clean sheets in 42 appearances.

Tomlinson is the Robins' sixth signing of the January transfer window.

