Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Isaac Hutchinson has made four senior appearances for Derby County

Derby County midfielder Isaac Hutchinson has joined Crawley Town on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has made four appearances for the Rams, scoring once, since moving to the club from Southend in 2020.

Hutchinson has also spent time on loan at Forest Green Rovers.

Crawley manager John Yems told the club's website: external-link "It is good to have another local Sussex boy join us.

"He has trained with us this week and shows a lot of potential.

"I really hope he enjoys his time with the club."

Hutchinson becomes the club's second deadline day transfer, after they signed QPR midfielder Amrit Bansal-McNulty - also until the end of the season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.